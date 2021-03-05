Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $398.54 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.56% of Apollo Global Management worth $398,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 93,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $1,553,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APO opened at $49.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.