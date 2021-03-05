Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 14,627.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,087,116 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Workday worth $262,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Workday by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Workday by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,596,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 85,266.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 29,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 26,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $230.35 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of -123.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.30.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

