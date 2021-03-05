Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 618,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99,106 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.35% of HubSpot worth $245,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,553,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS opened at $461.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $442.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.69 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,166,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $32,743,389. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

