Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $165.68 Million Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 899,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,684,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.75% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,420,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,785,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

MSGS stock opened at $198.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $258.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.47.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

