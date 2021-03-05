Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 289,443 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,443 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Liberty Broadband worth $327,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $149.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.85 and a 200-day moving average of $149.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

