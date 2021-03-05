Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $245,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $115.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $599.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

