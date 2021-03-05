Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 15,822,012 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,990,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,822,012 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.71% of Kinder Morgan worth $218,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 574,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

