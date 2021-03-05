Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 197,852 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,905,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,852 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 11.90% of AMC Networks worth $175,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $68.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

