Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 265,812 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 265,812 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Insulet worth $271,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,222,000 after acquiring an additional 130,839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Insulet by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,037,000 after acquiring an additional 90,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,308,000 after acquiring an additional 168,163 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of PODD opened at $242.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $298.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 550.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.65.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.79.
Insulet Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
