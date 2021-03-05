Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 265,812 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 265,812 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Insulet worth $271,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,222,000 after acquiring an additional 130,839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Insulet by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,037,000 after acquiring an additional 90,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,308,000 after acquiring an additional 168,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $242.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $298.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 550.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.65.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.79.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

