Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 358,218 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,915,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,218 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 4.95% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $390,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,256.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 101,478 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,321,000 after acquiring an additional 82,506 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on IONS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $71,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,636 shares of company stock worth $7,498,981. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

