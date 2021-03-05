Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 6,123 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,921,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of T-Mobile US worth $259,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

