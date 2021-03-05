Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 62,996 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,996 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Spotify Technology worth $187,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 800.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,969 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,551,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nordea Equity Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.12.

SPOT stock opened at $285.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.02. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

