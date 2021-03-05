Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,755,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,791 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 4.19% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $214,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $231,157.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,922,453.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

