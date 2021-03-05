Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,842 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.40% of Carvana worth $165,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Carvana by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.11.

CVNA opened at $269.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -98.90 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.92. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $2,593,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,791.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 22,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $5,850,475.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 910,408 shares of company stock valued at $252,117,744 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

