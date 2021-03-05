Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,606 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 7.96% of Masonite International worth $191,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,490,000 after buying an additional 47,409 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 456,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,925,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after buying an additional 119,667 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after acquiring an additional 73,331 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR opened at $108.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

