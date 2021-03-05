ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 39,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

CLPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

