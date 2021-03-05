Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Trading 7.7% Higher

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.43 and last traded at $39.12. 251,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 155,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $649.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,334,000 after acquiring an additional 115,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,776,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,077,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 272,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 119.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.
About Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)
Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.
