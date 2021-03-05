Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Trading 7.7% Higher

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.43 and last traded at $39.12. 251,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 155,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $649.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,334,000 after acquiring an additional 115,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,776,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,077,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 272,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 119.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

