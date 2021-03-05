Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) CFO Acquires $201,750.00 in Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.33. 851,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,824,730. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $8,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 533,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 903,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

