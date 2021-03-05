CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $3,694.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00018985 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,595,645 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

