Cloudflare (NET) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cloudflare (NYSE: NET):

2/12/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/12/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $30.00 to $75.00.

1/19/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.03. 9,846,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.87 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,821,485.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 759,322 shares of company stock worth $61,459,082 in the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

