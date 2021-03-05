CLS (LON:CLI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $211.24

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.24 ($2.76) and traded as high as GBX 222.50 ($2.91). CLS shares last traded at GBX 221 ($2.89), with a volume of 452,059 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of CLS from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get CLS alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £900.35 million and a PE ratio of 10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 217.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 211.24.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.