CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the January 28th total of 270,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CMLF stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. CM Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CM Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

