Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Amatil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCLAY opened at $10.35 on Friday. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Amatil’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Coca-Cola Amatil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

