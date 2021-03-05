Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Shares Gap Down to $1.53

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.38. Cocrystal Pharma shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on COCP shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,949,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 125,600 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

