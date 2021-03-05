Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post sales of $15.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Codexis posted sales of $14.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $82.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.94 million to $83.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $103.97 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $119.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Codexis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after buying an additional 434,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 721,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 123,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 123,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. Codexis has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $29.56.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

