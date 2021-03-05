Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $608.79

Shares of Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 608.79 ($7.95) and traded as high as GBX 628 ($8.20). Cohort plc (CHRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 613 ($8.01), with a volume of 27,578 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 611.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 608.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £251.46 million and a PE ratio of 27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Cohort plc (CHRT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 340 shares of Cohort plc (CHRT.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.77), for a total value of £2,023 ($2,643.06). Also, insider Nicholas Martin Prest sold 285,000 shares of Cohort plc (CHRT.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total transaction of £1,752,750 ($2,289,979.10).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

