Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 406,094 shares during the period. Cohu makes up approximately 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of Cohu worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,920,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,712,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,482,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cohu by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 159,536 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

COHU traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.77. 82,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,648. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.