Coin Artist Price Reaches $1.74 on Top Exchanges (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $70,680.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist token can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00003559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 42% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.00752548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00025614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00031351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00042845 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (COIN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Coin Artist Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.