CoinEx Token (CET) Hits One Day Volume of $1.03 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.78 or 0.00751418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00031570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00042488 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.