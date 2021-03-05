CoinFi (COFI) Achieves Market Cap of $774,490.71

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 134% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last week, CoinFi has traded up 88.1% against the dollar. One CoinFi token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $774,490.71 and approximately $1.01 million worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.79 or 0.00748825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00031169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00059215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00042208 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

