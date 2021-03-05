CoinUs (CNUS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $44.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $44.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006441 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006011 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000065 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 84.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.