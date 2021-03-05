Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to post $80.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the highest is $83.30 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $76.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $339.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $336.06 million to $343.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $375.35 million, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $394.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $140,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,800.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,525. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

