CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s share price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.07. Approximately 155,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 165,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

CLGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 45,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

