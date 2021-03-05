Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the January 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CSCW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. 2,389,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,651,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94. Color Star Technology has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $40.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company. The firm operates through its subsidiaries, which provides online and offline entertainment performances and music education services. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

