Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the January 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CSCW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. 2,389,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,651,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94. Color Star Technology has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $40.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.86.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
