Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,378 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

