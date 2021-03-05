Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,464 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $247.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

