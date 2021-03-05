Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.46% from the stock’s current price.

CMLEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

OTCMKTS CMLEF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

