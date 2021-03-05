Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.46% from the stock’s current price.

CMLEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

OTCMKTS CMLEF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

