Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) PT Raised to $9.75 at Desjardins

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its target price raised by analysts at Desjardins from $9.00 to $9.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s current price.

CMLEF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLEF traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,655. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.