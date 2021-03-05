Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) PT Raised to $9.75 at Desjardins

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its target price raised by analysts at Desjardins from $9.00 to $9.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s current price.

CMLEF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLEF traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,655. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

