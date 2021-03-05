Cominar REIT to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CUF)

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cominar REIT in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cominar REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Cominar REIT has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$14.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

