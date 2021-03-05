Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of Commerce Bancshares worth $94,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

CBSH opened at $74.71 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $190,327.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,415. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

