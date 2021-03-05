Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.76. Approximately 1,898,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,638,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.25.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,116.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,617 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,904,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,041,000 after buying an additional 721,083 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,988,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,482,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.