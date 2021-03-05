Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.