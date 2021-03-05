Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

