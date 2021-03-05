Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.29 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will report $20.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.26 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $17.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $86.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $92.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $101.57 million, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $112.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $44.90 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

