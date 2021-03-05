Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of CODYY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.