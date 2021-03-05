Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Up 5%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 5,677,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,948,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

