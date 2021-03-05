Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Down 30.0% in February

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 28th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
SID stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,676,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,334. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $905,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
