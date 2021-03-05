Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Down 30.0% in February

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 28th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SID stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,676,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,334. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $905,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

