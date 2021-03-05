Comparing Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) & Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and Voestalpine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Voestalpine 5 3 1 0 1.56

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Pharmacare and Voestalpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A Voestalpine -5.27% -10.77% -4.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspen Pharmacare and Voestalpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Pharmacare $2.49 billion 1.76 $300.36 million $0.82 11.72 Voestalpine $14.14 billion 0.54 -$232.14 million ($0.28) -30.29

Aspen Pharmacare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Voestalpine. Voestalpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aspen Pharmacare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aspen Pharmacare beats Voestalpine on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand. It is also involved in the contract and supply of chemical and biochemical active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose form pharmaceuticals for third parties. The company offers products in the form of oral solid dose, injectables, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biologicals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod and drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding consumables and machinery; track-based monitoring systems for various railway applications; and services for rail infrastructure. This segment serves railway systems, automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. It also provides cold-rolled precision strip steel. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria.

