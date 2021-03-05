Comparing Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) & Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies -38.14% -44.38% -21.93% Telos N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and Telos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies 0 5 2 0 2.29 Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00

Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $12.71, indicating a potential upside of 11.14%. Telos has a consensus target price of $35.86, indicating a potential upside of 17.83%. Given Telos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than Tufin Software Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Telos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies $103.27 million 3.59 -$28.12 million ($1.01) -11.33 Telos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Telos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tufin Software Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telos beats Tufin Software Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications. It also offers SecureCloud, a security policy automation service that provides the real-time visibility and control needed to ensure the security and compliance of hybrid cloud environments. The company sells its products and services through distributors and resellers, as well as service delivery partners. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also streamlines and automates the process of selecting, applying, and monitoring security controls for cloud-based systems and applications; assesses, designs, and delivers identity and access solutions to protect national security assets, people, and facilities; and issues smart card-based secure credentials for active duty uniformed service personnel, selected reserve, DoD civilian employees, and eligible contractor personnel. In addition, it offers secure mobility solutions that reduce the risk and assures safe communication across the enterprise and world; Telos Automated Message Handling System, which protects and enhances the communications; real-time data collection on personnel movement and location information for operating forces, government civil servants, and government contractors; and nationwide identity verification, fingerprinting, and photo services. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Ashburn, Virginia.

