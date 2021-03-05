Compound Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $209.09 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. Compound has a market cap of $2.13 billion and $209.09 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $458.18 or 0.00948023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,651,695 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.