Conceal Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $15,353.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conceal has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,719.93 or 0.99801735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00038120 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011230 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.30 or 0.00975681 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.99 or 0.00424016 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00298838 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00089047 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00039766 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005800 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,596,470 coins and its circulating supply is 10,197,816 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.